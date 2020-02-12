נציבות זכויות האדם של האו"ם הודיעה היום (רביעי) כי פרסמה את רשימת בתי העסק הפועלים בהתיישבות ביהודה ושומרון, מזרח ירושלים ורמת הגולן. "הרשימה השחורה" עולה לאתר האו"ם שהודיע כי "זוהו 112 עסקים שיש תשתית ראייתית כי יש להם קשרים להתנחלויות. 94 מהם ממוקמים בישראל, 18 בשש מדינות אחרות".
"הרשימה השחורה" פורסמה היום אחרי שורת דחיות בעקבות לחץ כבד שהפעילו האמריקנים על מנת לדחות את פרסומה. נציבת זכויות האדם של האו"ם, מישל בצ'לט, שפרסמה את הרשימה אמרה: "אמנם ההתנחלויות מוגדרות בחוק הבינלאומי כבלתי חוקיות, אבל דו"ח זה לא מספק אפיון חוקי בנוגע לפעילויות או לעסקים המעורבים". בדו"ח נכתב כי "פעילות העסקים מעלה חשש כבד לפגיעה בזכויות אדם".
חברי קונגרס רפובליקנים ודמוקרטים פנו למזכ"ל האו"ם אנטוניו גוטרש ולבצ'לט על מנת למנוע את הפרסום. האמריקנים העבירו לבצ'לט מסרים לפיהם ארצות הברית תנקוט צעדים חריפים נגד נציבות האו"ם לזכויות אדם, עם פרסום הרשימה. לפני כשנה הודיעה בצ'לט ברגע האחרון על דחייה בת כמה חודשים של פרסום "הרשימה השחורה", וזאת לפי הערכות עקב הלחץ מארצות הברית ומישראל.
מספר רב של חברות ישראליות קיבלו בחודשים שקדמו להחלטה הודעה ממשרד הנציבה לפיה שם החברה שלהם יופיע ב"רשימה השחורה", בין החברות הישראליות שקיבלו פנייה ממשרד הנציב בנוגע להכללתן: בנק הפועלים, בנק לאומי, בזק, בזק בינלאומי, קוקה קולה, אפריקה ישראלי, טבע, IDB, אגד, נטפים, אלביט מערכות, אהבה, דור אלון, אמישראגז, מאפיות אנג'ל, אריסון השקעות, אשדר, כלל תעשיות, קפה קפה, סלקום, דניה סיבוס, אלקטרה, התעשייה האווירית, מטריקס מערכות, מוטורולה, נשר, פרטנר, פז, רמי לוי, רימקס, שיכון בינוי, שופרסל, סונול ותרימה.
הרשימה המלאה של החברות:
Afikim Public Transportation Ltd. E Israel
Airbnb Inc. E United States
American Israeli Gas Corporation
Ltd. E, G Israel
Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd. G Israel
Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd. G Israel
Angel Bakeries E, G Israel
Archivists Ltd. G Israel
Ariel Properties Group E Israel
Ashtrom Industries Ltd. G Israel
Ashtrom Properties Ltd. G Israel
Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. G Israel
Bank Hapoalim B.M. E, F Israel
Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. E, F Israel
Bank of Jerusalem Ltd. E, F Israel
Beit Haarchiv Ltd. G Israel
Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication
Corp Ltd. E, G Israel
Booking.com B.V. E Netherlands
C Mer Industries Ltd. B Israel
Café Café Israel Ltd. E, G Israel
Caliber 3 D, G Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd. E, G Israel
Cherriessa Ltd. G Israel
Chish Nofei Israel Ltd. G Israel
Citadis Israel Ltd. E, G Israel
Comasco Ltd. A Israel
Darban Investments Ltd. G Israel
Delek Group Ltd. E, G Israel
Delta Israel G Israel
Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd. E, G Israel
Egis Rail E France
Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd. E Israel
Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. G Israel
EPR Systems Ltd. E, G Israel
Extal Ltd. G Israel
Expedia Group Inc. E United States
Field Produce Ltd. G Israel
Field Produce Marketing Ltd. G Israel
First International Bank of Israel Ltd. E, F Israel
Galshan Shvakim Ltd. E, D Israel
General Mills Israel Ltd. G Israel
Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd. G Israel
Hot Mobile Ltd. E Israel
Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd. E Israel
Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd. G Israel
Israel Discount Bank Ltd. E, F Israel
Israel Railways Corporation Ltd. G, H Israel
Italek Ltd. E, G Israel
JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. A United Kingdom
Jerusalem Economy Ltd. G Israel
Kavim Public Transportation Ltd. E Israel
Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd. G Israel
Matrix IT Ltd. E, G Israel
Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd. E, G Israel
Mekorot Water Company Ltd. G Israel
Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd. E, F Israel
Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd. E Israel
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. E, F Israel
Modi'in Ezrachi Group Ltd. E, D Israel
Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd. G Israel
Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd. B Israel
Municipal Bank Ltd. F Israel
Naaman Group Ltd. E, G Israel
Nof Yam Security Ltd. E, D
Israel
Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd. G Israel
Opodo Ltd. E United Kingdom
Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd. E, F Israel
Partner Communications Company Ltd. E, G Israel
Paz Oil Company Ltd. E, G Israel
Pelegas Ltd. G Israel
Pelephone Communications Ltd. E, G Israel
Proffimat S.R. Ltd. G Israel
Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. E, G Israel
Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd. E, G Israel
Re/Max Israel E Israel
Shalgal Food Ltd. G Israel
Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. E, G Israel
Shufersal Ltd. E, G Israel
Sonol Israel Ltd. E, G Israel
Superbus Ltd. E Israel
Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd. G Israel
Tahal Group International B.V. E Netherlands
TripAdvisor Inc. E United States
Twitoplast Ltd. G Israel
Unikowsky Maoz Ltd. G Israel
YES E Israel
Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd. G Israel
ZF Development and Construction G Israel
ZMH Hammermand Ltd. G Israel
Zorganika Ltd. G Israel
Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd. G Israel
(a) Business enterprises involved as parent companies
Business Enterprise Category of listed activity State concerned
Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd. E, G Israel
Alstom S.A. E, G France
Altice Europe N.V. E Netherlands
Amnon Mesilot Ltd. E Israel
Ashtrom Group Ltd. G Israel
Booking Holdings Inc. E United States
Brand Industries Ltd. G Israel
Delta Galil Industries Ltd. G Israel
eDreams ODIGEO S.A. E Luxembourg
Egis S.A. E France
Electra Ltd. E Israel
Export Investment Company Ltd. E, F Israel
General Mills Inc. G United States
Hadar Group G Israel
Hamat Group Ltd. G Israel
Indorama Ventures P.C.L. G Thailand
Kardan N.V. E Netherlands
Mayer's Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd. E Israel
Motorola Solutions Inc. B United States
Natoon Group E, D Israel
Villar International Ltd. G Israel