נציבות זכויות האדם של האו"ם פרסמה את רשימת העסקים עם קשר להתיישבות ביהודה ושומרון, מזרח ירושלים ורמת הגולן. בארה"ב ובישראל הפעילו לחץ למניעת פרסום הרשימה והאמריקנים אף איימו כי ינקטו צעדים חריפים נגד הארגון

נציבות זכויות האדם של האו"ם הודיעה היום (רביעי) כי פרסמה את רשימת בתי העסק הפועלים בהתיישבות ביהודה ושומרון, מזרח ירושלים ורמת הגולן. "הרשימה השחורה" עולה לאתר האו"ם שהודיע כי "זוהו 112 עסקים שיש תשתית ראייתית כי יש להם קשרים להתנחלויות. 94 מהם ממוקמים בישראל, 18 בשש מדינות אחרות".

"הרשימה השחורה" פורסמה היום אחרי שורת דחיות בעקבות לחץ כבד שהפעילו האמריקנים על מנת לדחות את פרסומה. נציבת זכויות האדם של האו"ם, מישל בצ'לט, שפרסמה את הרשימה אמרה: "אמנם ההתנחלויות מוגדרות בחוק הבינלאומי כבלתי חוקיות, אבל דו"ח זה לא מספק אפיון חוקי בנוגע לפעילויות או לעסקים המעורבים". בדו"ח נכתב כי "פעילות העסקים מעלה חשש כבד לפגיעה בזכויות אדם".

חברי קונגרס רפובליקנים ודמוקרטים פנו למזכ"ל האו"ם אנטוניו גוטרש ולבצ'לט על מנת למנוע את הפרסום. האמריקנים העבירו לבצ'לט מסרים לפיהם ארצות הברית תנקוט צעדים חריפים נגד נציבות האו"ם לזכויות אדם, עם פרסום הרשימה. לפני כשנה הודיעה בצ'לט ברגע האחרון על דחייה בת כמה חודשים של פרסום "הרשימה השחורה", וזאת לפי הערכות עקב הלחץ מארצות הברית ומישראל.

מספר רב של חברות ישראליות קיבלו בחודשים שקדמו להחלטה הודעה ממשרד הנציבה לפיה שם החברה שלהם יופיע ב"רשימה השחורה", בין החברות הישראליות שקיבלו פנייה ממשרד הנציב בנוגע להכללתן: בנק הפועלים, בנק לאומי, בזק, בזק בינלאומי, קוקה קולה, אפריקה ישראלי, טבע, IDB, אגד, נטפים, אלביט מערכות, אהבה, דור אלון, אמישראגז, מאפיות אנג'ל, אריסון השקעות, אשדר, כלל תעשיות, קפה קפה, סלקום, דניה סיבוס, אלקטרה, התעשייה האווירית, מטריקס מערכות, מוטורולה, נשר, פרטנר, פז, רמי לוי, רימקס, שיכון בינוי, שופרסל, סונול ותרימה.

הרשימה המלאה של החברות:

Afikim Public Transportation Ltd. E Israel

Airbnb Inc. E United States

American Israeli Gas Corporation

Ltd. E, G Israel

Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd. G Israel

Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd. G Israel

Angel Bakeries E, G Israel

Archivists Ltd. G Israel

Ariel Properties Group E Israel

Ashtrom Industries Ltd. G Israel

Ashtrom Properties Ltd. G Israel

Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. G Israel

Bank Hapoalim B.M. E, F Israel

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. E, F Israel

Bank of Jerusalem Ltd. E, F Israel

Beit Haarchiv Ltd. G Israel

Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication

Corp Ltd. E, G Israel

Booking.com B.V. E Netherlands

C Mer Industries Ltd. B Israel

Café Café Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

Caliber 3 D, G Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

Cherriessa Ltd. G Israel

Chish Nofei Israel Ltd. G Israel

Citadis Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

Comasco Ltd. A Israel

Darban Investments Ltd. G Israel

Delek Group Ltd. E, G Israel

Delta Israel G Israel

Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd. E, G Israel

Egis Rail E France

Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd. E Israel

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. G Israel

EPR Systems Ltd. E, G Israel

Extal Ltd. G Israel

Expedia Group Inc. E United States

Field Produce Ltd. G Israel

Field Produce Marketing Ltd. G Israel

First International Bank of Israel Ltd. E, F Israel

Galshan Shvakim Ltd. E, D Israel

General Mills Israel Ltd. G Israel

Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd. G Israel

Hot Mobile Ltd. E Israel

Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd. E Israel

Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd. G Israel

Israel Discount Bank Ltd. E, F Israel

Israel Railways Corporation Ltd. G, H Israel

Italek Ltd. E, G Israel

JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. A United Kingdom

Jerusalem Economy Ltd. G Israel

Kavim Public Transportation Ltd. E Israel

Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd. G Israel

Matrix IT Ltd. E, G Israel

Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd. E, G Israel

Mekorot Water Company Ltd. G Israel

Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd. E, F Israel

Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd. E Israel

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. E, F Israel

Modi'in Ezrachi Group Ltd. E, D Israel

Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd. G Israel

Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd. B Israel

Municipal Bank Ltd. F Israel

Naaman Group Ltd. E, G Israel

Nof Yam Security Ltd. E, D

Israel

Ofertex Industries 1997 Ltd. G Israel

Opodo Ltd. E United Kingdom

Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal Ltd. E, F Israel

Partner Communications Company Ltd. E, G Israel

Paz Oil Company Ltd. E, G Israel

Pelegas Ltd. G Israel

Pelephone Communications Ltd. E, G Israel

Proffimat S.R. Ltd. G Israel

Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. E, G Israel

Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing Communication Ltd. E, G Israel

Re/Max Israel E Israel

Shalgal Food Ltd. G Israel

Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. E, G Israel

Shufersal Ltd. E, G Israel

Sonol Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

Superbus Ltd. E Israel

Supergum Industries 1969 Ltd. G Israel

Tahal Group International B.V. E Netherlands

TripAdvisor Inc. E United States

Twitoplast Ltd. G Israel

Unikowsky Maoz Ltd. G Israel

YES E Israel

Zakai Agricultural Know-how and inputs Ltd. G Israel

ZF Development and Construction G Israel

ZMH Hammermand Ltd. G Israel

Zorganika Ltd. G Israel

Zriha Hlavin Industries Ltd. G Israel

(a) Business enterprises involved as parent companies

Business Enterprise Category of listed activity State concerned

Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd. E, G Israel

Alstom S.A. E, G France

Altice Europe N.V. E Netherlands

Amnon Mesilot Ltd. E Israel

Ashtrom Group Ltd. G Israel

Booking Holdings Inc. E United States

Brand Industries Ltd. G Israel

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. G Israel

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. E Luxembourg

Egis S.A. E France

Electra Ltd. E Israel

Export Investment Company Ltd. E, F Israel

General Mills Inc. G United States

Hadar Group G Israel

Hamat Group Ltd. G Israel

Indorama Ventures P.C.L. G Thailand

Kardan N.V. E Netherlands

Mayer's Cars and Trucks Co. Ltd. E Israel

Motorola Solutions Inc. B United States

Natoon Group E, D Israel

Villar International Ltd. G Israel