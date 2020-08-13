לַחֲזוֹת בְּנֹעַם: ממראות חייו והנהגתו של כ"ק האדמו"ר משומרי אמונים זצ"ל
אבל בעולם החסידות: כ''ק האדמו''ר משומרי אמונים זצ''ל מבני ברק נפטר הבוקר לאחר שחלה בנגיף הקורונה והוא בשנת השבעים ושתיים לחייו • JDN מגיש גלריה ממראות חייו בחצר החסידות בבני ברק, בישיבת 'תורת אברהם' שהקים והמפגשים עם מרנן האדמו"רים מבעלזא ובאיאן
צילומים: ברוך אוביץ, שוקי לרר, David Cohen/Flash90, יהודה פרקוביץ, יוחנן לוסטיג
????????????????????????????????????
????????????????????????????????????
????????????????????????????????????
The Rebbe of the Shomer Emunim Hassidic dynasty in Bnei Brak sits near a bonfire with his followers for the upcoming celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer, in Meron. Lag Baomer commemorates the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, one of the most important sages in Jewish history 1800 years ago. The most well-known custom of Lag BaOmer is the lighting of bonfires throughout Israel and in Jewish communities worldwide. April 30, 2018. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ?? ????? ??? ????? ??? ????? ???? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ??? ?????
The Rebbe of the Shomer Emunim Hassidic dynasty in Bnei Brak attends the lighting of a bonfire for the upcoming celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer, in Meron. Lag Baomer commemorates the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, one of the most important sages in Jewish history 1800 years ago. The most well-known custom of Lag BaOmer is the lighting of bonfires throughout Israel and in Jewish communities worldwide. April 30, 2018. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ?? ????? ??? ????? ??? ????? ???? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ??? ?????
The Rebbe of the Shomer Emunim Hassidic dynasty in Bnei Brak attends the lighting of a bonfire for the upcoming celebrations of the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer, in Meron. Lag Baomer commemorates the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, one of the most important sages in Jewish history 1800 years ago. The most well-known custom of Lag BaOmer is the lighting of bonfires throughout Israel and in Jewish communities worldwide. April 30, 2018. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ?? ????? ??? ????? ??? ????? ???? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ??? ?????
????????????????????????????????????
????????????????????????????????????
????????????????????????????????????
????????????????????????????????????