העולם החרדי

צילום: שיא לייב

שידור חי: הצטרפו למעמד הכנה לליל הסדר עם הרב שלמה לוינשטיין שליט"א

מעמד הכנה לליל הסדר עם המגיד מישרים פה מפיק מרגליות הרה"ג ר' שלמה לוינשטיין שליט"א שירחיב בסיפור יציאת מצרים ובמדרשי חז"ל • בליווי תזמורת, מקהלת מלכות והזמרים מוטי וייס וזאנוויל ויינברגר • צפו
שמור לקריאה בהמשך

  • הוא לא נמצא כדי לעזור לה לתארגן לפסח - חייבים לעזור לאלמנה

    תוכן מקודם

  • אסתר בבקשה כואבת: "התרופה הזו היא עניין של חיים או מוות כפשוטו"

    תוכן מקודם

  • הדבר הבא בבשורת הדיור - מצפה השחר, הזדמנות שלא תחזור

    תוכן מקודם

  • הזדמנות שאתם חייבים לזהות - לפני הכל הבטיחו את מקומכם בהזדמנות נדירה לאיכות חיים מושלמת

    תוכן מקודם

כתבות נוספות בנושא:

<div class="MultixPlayer" style="position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width:100%;" allowfullscreen="true" scrolling="no" frameborder="0">

<iframe style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" src="https://cplayer.streamgates.net/?Xs=pesach2021_acana_cheifa" title="0" byline="0" portrait="0" width="640" height="360" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay" allowtransparency="true" allowfullscreen="“true”" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true">

</iframe>

</div>

מה דעתך על הכתבה, עניין אותך?

מעניין

  • 0 אהבו

לא מעניין

  • 0 לא אהבו

הכתבות המעניינות ביותר

י-ם: התכופף לחפש שקית ונפל לפח מוטמן בעומק 3 מטרים • צפו בחילוץ החריג
מחכים כבר לקפוץ לכינרת? תיעוד מרהיב מהימה המלאה כמעט לחלוטין
תושבי הכפר ההודי בהלם: טבעת סינים נפלה מהחלל • צפו
אירוע חריג בנתב"ג: מטוס אל על ניסה להמריא פעמיים - וכשל
מעמד כבוד התורה וסיום פרויקט החבורות • סדר הכנה לליל שימורים בשידור חי
שידור חי: הצטרפו למעמד הכנה לליל הסדר עם הרב שלמה לוינשטיין שליט"א
"שערורייה, רק לח"כ מהשמאל": השר בר-לב אוסר על המפכ"ל להיפגש עם ח"כ בן גביר
לאחר שעות ארוכות: צעיר חרדי חולץ מנחל דרגה עם שברים • צפו בחילוץ
"דיווח על רעב קיצוני ומוות בעקבות הסגר": מה מתרחש בשנגחאי שבסין?
הנתונים מוכיחים: בעקבות המס - ירידה דרסטית ברכישת מוצרי חד פעמי
מאנסי: אירוע ענק לציון 120 שנה להולדתו של הרבי מליובאוויטש
בראשות האדמו"ר מצאנז: נחנכה מחלקת דיאליזה ממוגנת חדשה ב'מרכז רפואי צאנז - לניאדו'
ראשי הקהילה הבוכרית התאחדו בדובאי • גלריה
תיעוד: חבורת מצות בראשות מרן ראש הישיבה הגר"מ צדקה
קַבָּלַת הַתּוֹרָה: מצטייני כולל ויז'ניץ חיפה במבחנים מקיפים על יו"ד חלק ב'
רוחות וקר מהרגיל לעונה: מזג אוויר חגיגי לקראת החג • תחזית מזג אוויר
ירי בנגמ''ש: גפני תקף את סמוטריץ'; התגובה המפתיעה של יו''ר הציונות הדתית
פוטין מצהיר: "המלחמה לא תסתיים עד שננצח"; מה הוא ישיג בחבל דונבאס?

כתיבת תגובה

האימייל לא יוצג באתר.

המיוחדים

Emmanuel_Macron_(2022-02-07)
סיבוב בחירות שני ודרמטי לעתידה של צרפת: נשיא מכהן מול אשת הימין קיצוני
a8e82c0f-2406-4dde-9f4b-cbdde93ccfee
אין צורך לחכות לערב פסח! השנה מוכרים את החמץ בהידור ב'JDN'
A truck drive along the separation barrier in the desert close to Har Hamassa area
"גבול מדיני במסווה ביטחוני": ההחלטה על שיפוץ גדר ההפרדה מעוררת סערה
.
דרמת סילמן המתגלגלת: התרחישים, החוזרים בתשובה והמרוץ לפרישה מימינה

חדש באתר

.
אירוע חריג בנתב"ג: מטוס אל על ניסה להמריא פעמיים - וכשל
Screenshot_2
מעמד כבוד התורה וסיום פרויקט החבורות • סדר הכנה לליל שימורים בשידור חי
Screenshot_1
שידור חי: הצטרפו למעמד הכנה לליל הסדר עם הרב שלמה לוינשטיין שליט"א
.
"שערורייה, רק לח"כ מהשמאל": השר בר-לב אוסר על המפכ"ל להיפגש עם ח"כ בן גביר

גלריות

חב''ד מונסי 120 שנה (61)
מאנסי: אירוע ענק לציון 120 שנה להולדתו של הרבי מליובאוויטש
לניאדו מחלקה חדשה ניסן פב (7)
בראשות האדמו"ר מצאנז: נחנכה מחלקת דיאליזה ממוגנת חדשה ב'מרכז רפואי צאנז - לניאדו'
קונגרס יהודי בוכרה בדובאי (4)
ראשי הקהילה הבוכרית התאחדו בדובאי • גלריה
חכם משה צדקה אפיית מצות (5)
תיעוד: חבורת מצות בראשות מרן ראש הישיבה הגר"מ צדקה

עיתוני היום

וַיְהִי בֹקֶר יוֹם שְׁלִישִׁי • כותרות העיתונים – י"א בניסן ה'תשפ"ב
Whatsapp Chat

מה ברצונך למצוא?

יש לך משהו דחוף לומר לנו?

הדואר
האדום

דילוג לתוכן Hide picture