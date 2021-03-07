מוישי שווארץ וילד הפלא יוסי לקס מבצעים במופע: "ירא שמיים"

במסגרת מופע של הזמר מוישי שוורץ, הוא שר יחד עם ילד הפלא יוסי לקס את השיר שכונה במקור "לעולם", ובוצע על ידי שמולי אונגר. על העיבוד המקורי, חתום מוישי שווארץ בעצמו

Live sound: Shaya Adler
Lighting, staging and engineering: Eagle Production Co. – eagleproductionco.com/
Postproduction, mixed and mastered by Gershy Schwartz @edgwarestudios.
Programming: Mendy Panski
Filmed and edited: Nati Elbar.
Still shots: Nati Elbar.
Cover Design: Meilech Gross
Media Management: Moshe Deitsch

