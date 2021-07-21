צפו: דודי קנפלר וחברים ב'טריפ ישראלי'

Songs:
בין קודש לחול – אמיר דדון, שלי רנד.
כל הנחלים – נפתלי קמפה.
שבורי לב – חנן בן ארי.
אמא – חנן בן ארי.
הלב שלי – ישי ריבו.
כנפי רוח – בני לנדאו.
Keyboard – Chesky Schwartz
Percussion – Meir Loeffler
Guitar – Nachmen Dryer
Flute – Menachem Friedman
Creative Director – Avrumy Lunger
Post Production – Nussy Landau
Choir Arranged – Yanky Braun
Mixed – Yaniv Balas
Project in Collaboration with The Yossi Shick Lable.
Video by – MUDEO Productions
Directed by – Moshe Grunfeld
Party planner – Yiddy Wagschal.
Hookah by – The Hookah Man.
Wine by – Lazer Wine Master.