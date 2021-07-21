צפו: דודי קנפלר וחברים ב'טריפ ישראלי'

Please enable JavaScript Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

Songs:

בין קודש לחול – אמיר דדון, שלי רנד.

כל הנחלים – נפתלי קמפה.

שבורי לב – חנן בן ארי.

אמא – חנן בן ארי.

הלב שלי – ישי ריבו.

כנפי רוח – בני לנדאו.

Keyboard – Chesky Schwartz

Percussion – Meir Loeffler

Guitar – Nachmen Dryer

Flute – Menachem Friedman

Creative Director – Avrumy Lunger

Post Production – Nussy Landau

Choir Arranged – Yanky Braun

Mixed – Yaniv Balas

Project in Collaboration with The Yossi Shick Lable.

Video by – MUDEO Productions

Directed by – Moshe Grunfeld

Party planner – Yiddy Wagschal.

Hookah by – The Hookah Man.

Wine by – Lazer Wine Master.