Share on whatsapp

צפו: דודי קנפלר וחברים ב'טריפ ישראלי'

דודי קנפלר וחברים בקומזיץ חי בו הם מבצעים מיטב שירים של אומנים ישראלים, כמו ישי ריבו, שולי רנד, חנן בן ארי, ביני לנדאו, נפתלי קמפה ואמיר דדון

  • ודאי כל התורמים יזכו למידה כנגד מידה שצאצאיהם יהיו בריאים בנפשם

    תוכן מקודם

  • "המשפחה הגיעה לפת לחם" גדול הדור במכתב המלצה

    תוכן מקודם

  • "מודים על כל איבר שחוזר לתפקד" מיטל בטור מרגש

    תוכן מקודם

  • "נקרע לי הלב" הפרמדיק שטיפל ברב פרוש ז"ל

    תוכן מקודם

כתבות נוספות בנושא:

Songs:
בין קודש לחול – אמיר דדון, שלי רנד.
כל הנחלים – נפתלי קמפה.
שבורי לב – חנן בן ארי.
אמא – חנן בן ארי.
הלב שלי – ישי ריבו.
כנפי רוח – בני לנדאו.

Keyboard – Chesky Schwartz
Percussion – Meir Loeffler
Guitar – Nachmen Dryer
Flute – Menachem Friedman
Creative Director – Avrumy Lunger
Post Production – Nussy Landau
Choir Arranged – Yanky Braun
Mixed – Yaniv Balas
Project in Collaboration with The Yossi Shick Lable.

Video by – MUDEO Productions
Directed by – Moshe Grunfeld
Party planner – Yiddy Wagschal.
Hookah by – The Hookah Man.
Wine by – Lazer Wine Master.

כתבות קשורות

כתיבת תגובה

האימייל לא יוצג באתר. שדות החובה מסומנים *

המיוחדים

חדש באתר

גלריות

עיתוני היום

מה ברצונך לחפש?

נתקלתם בחדשה מרעישה? ידיעה מעניינת מוזמנים לספר לנו

דילוג לתוכן Hide picture