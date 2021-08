צפו: מה קורה כאשר מפגישים זמר ליטאי עם נגנים ומקהלה חסידית?

Please enable JavaScript Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

Credits:

Music Arranged by: Lipa Brach Productions

Yedidim Choir arranged by: Yoel Hersh Fuchs

Guitars: Motti Feldman and Pinny Lunger

Brass: New York Brass/ Danny Flam

Live Sound: BH Audio

Engineer: Lazar Berkowitz

Post Production: Lipa Brach

Mix & Master: V-Gold Beat Production – 917-854-0280

Lighting: Lobo Lighting

Stage Managers: GW Lighting and Binem Hirschler

Filmed at Ne’emas Hachaim, Lakewood, NJ

Video Filmed by: Motty Engel

Video Eedit by: Ari Levy – Studio On Dot

Marketing: I & Me Media