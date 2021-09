ליפא שמלצר מפתיע בנעימה ערבית עם קליפ שצולם בעיראק: "גמרא במנגינה"

Please enable JavaScript Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

קרדיטים:

Song composed, written & produced by Lipa Schmeltzer-live in Iraq.

Co-produced by Gershy Schwarcz – New York @EdgwareStudios

Additional music production: David Taub – Israel

Inspirational input by Shloime Zionce/Ami Magazine

Music arranged and recorded in Kurdistan Iraq. Ragreen record Label

Video Produced by: Motty Berkowitz

Lighting: Berry Cohen

Colorist: Rafi Barides

Acting Violinists: Boris Corchesco & Max Levin

Youtube cover Graphics: Yechiel Landman

Musicians:

Oud : Lezan qader

violin : Nwenar hogr

Qanwn : Zana anwar

Balaban : Ridwan xalil

saz : Rawa badran

Percussion: Rewan rashad

fun fact, main Percussion instrument is named Daf-just like a Daf Gemura.

Keyboard: Meir Israel

Choir: David Taub, Gil Israelov

Recorded: Tenor Studios – Israel

The Studyo – NY

Edgware Studios – NY

Shloime Wechter – Volume Studios – NY

Mixed and mastered: Aran Lavi-Israel

YouTube Cover Graphics by Yechiel Landman