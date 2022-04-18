הכוכב העולה שמעיה פישר במחרוזת אנרגטית במיוחד • צפו

Please enable JavaScript

Credits:

Sung by Shmaya Fischer

Music by En3rgy/Chaim Bokchin

Producer, Arranger And Guitarist Chaim Bokchin

Drums – Yechiel Bokchin

Keys, Ableton Programming – Jacob Spadaro

Bass Guitar – Yaacov Weiner

Choir – Yedidim Choir Led by Yoel Hersh Fuchs

Live Engineer – Ruli Ezrachi

Sound and Lighting – Eagle Productions Co

Stage Manager – Chaim Tessler

Stage Design – Ushi Tessler and Eagle Productions Co

Mix and Master – V-Gold Beat Production (917 854-0280)

Post production – Ruli Ezrachi, Gershy Schwartz, Motty Feldman

Video shot by Motty Engel/Engel Studios

Video Editing – Leiby Weider/Studio 62

Marketing – I & Me Media

Venue – N’eemas Hachaim

En3rgy Content/Social Media Management – Yehuda Neuman (Normyn Media)

Shmaya Fischer Social Media Management – David Ungar

Special thanks to Pinny Mendelson!

Thank you Wall and Broad Management “People meets property”