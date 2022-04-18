וידאו

מוטי אנגל

הכוכב העולה שמעיה פישר במחרוזת אנרגטית במיוחד • צפו

מחרוזת ריקודים סוחפת ואנרגטית במיוחד בביצוע הזמר, הכוכב העולה בשמי סצנת החתונות בארה"ב, שמעיה פישר המלווה מוזיקאלית עם להקת אנרג'י ועם קולותיהם של חברי מקהלת ידידים
שמור לקריאה בהמשך

  • רבנים,זמרים, שף מדופלם, מלון מפואר, שתרגישו חירות אמיתית!

    תוכן מקודם

  • סובל מבעיות התפתחותיות וקיבל 26,000 ₪

    תוכן מקודם

  • סודם של בוגרי מכון 'תורת המשפט' נחשף

    תוכן מקודם

  • כשאת מנקה לפסח היא מנגבת את הדמעות, את חייבת לעזור לה

    תוכן מקודם

כתבות נוספות בנושא:

Credits:
Sung by Shmaya Fischer
Music by En3rgy/Chaim Bokchin
Producer, Arranger And Guitarist Chaim Bokchin
Drums – Yechiel Bokchin
Keys, Ableton Programming – Jacob Spadaro
Bass Guitar – Yaacov Weiner
Choir – Yedidim Choir Led by Yoel Hersh Fuchs
Live Engineer – Ruli Ezrachi
Sound and Lighting – Eagle Productions Co
Stage Manager – Chaim Tessler
Stage Design – Ushi Tessler and Eagle Productions Co
Mix and Master – V-Gold Beat Production (917 854-0280)
Post production – Ruli Ezrachi, Gershy Schwartz, Motty Feldman
Video shot by Motty Engel/Engel Studios
Video Editing – Leiby Weider/Studio 62
Marketing – I & Me Media
Venue – N’eemas Hachaim
En3rgy Content/Social Media Management – Yehuda Neuman (Normyn Media)
Shmaya Fischer Social Media Management – David Ungar

Special thanks to Pinny Mendelson!

Thank you Wall and Broad Management “People meets property”

מה דעתך על הכתבה, עניין אותך?

מעניין

  • 4 אהבו

לא מעניין

  • 0 לא אהבו

הכתבות המעניינות ביותר

"החב"דניקים משגעים אותי": נתניהו יסכים להניח תפילין? • צפו
ראה חייזר? האמריקאים מנסים להבין למי ביידן לחץ יד • צפו
אחד מי יודע? ברכת החג של היפנים לכבוד חג הפסח • צפו
הכוכב העולה שמעיה פישר במחרוזת אנרגטית במיוחד • צפו
בלייב: ר' פינקי וובר הלחין וביצע שיר חדש • צפו
מאיר מרטין וידרקר ודודי קאליש: מה יפית
הסלמה ביטחונית: רקטה נורתה מרצועת עזה ויורטה על ידי כיפת ברזל
שר החקלאות מביך: מתגאה בייבוא פירות וירקות האסורים בייבוא
בנט מגנה את ירדן בלי לציין את שמם; משרד החוץ: "רוח גבית לאלימות"
כוחות הביטחון פרצו לבית ועצרו ערבי המזוהה עם דאע"ש • צפו
גנבו תיק תפילין ומתקן להפעלת מזגן: נעצרו חשודים בפריצה לבית כנסת
סמוטריץ' במכתב ליו"ר הכנסת: כנס את המליאה כדי להצביע על פיזור הכנסת
טרגדיה קשה בביתר עילית: הפעוט שמעון דב בער לא התעורר משנתו
היום היה חם, מחר הרבה פחות • אורי בץ עם התחזית להמשך חול המועד
זְכוּתוֹ יָגֵן עָלֵינוּ • הילולת הרה"ק רבי משה מרדכי מקאפיטשיניץ
כָּל חֲמִירָא • גאב"ד ירושלים בשריפת חמץ
גלריה • האדמו"ר מאמשינוב במכירת חמץ
כְּעָשָׁן תִּכְלֶה • האדמו"ר מראחמיסטריווקא בשריפת חמץ

כתיבת תגובה

האימייל לא יוצג באתר.

הכוכב העולה שמעיה פישר במחרוזת אנרגטית במיוחד • צפו

כתבה לקריאה מאוחרת

בלייב: ר' פינקי וובר הלחין וביצע שיר חדש • צפו

כתבה לקריאה מאוחרת

מאיר מרטין וידרקר ודודי קאליש: מה יפית

כתבה לקריאה מאוחרת

הסלמה ביטחונית: רקטה נורתה מרצועת עזה ויורטה על ידי כיפת ברזל

כתבה לקריאה מאוחרת

שר החקלאות מביך: מתגאה בייבוא פירות וירקות האסורים בייבוא

כתבה לקריאה מאוחרת

בנט מגנה את ירדן בלי לציין את שמם; משרד החוץ: "רוח גבית לאלימות"

כתבה לקריאה מאוחרת

המיוחדים

WhatsApp Image 2022-04-15 at 16.34
מעבדות לחירות: אסירים חרדים על החיים מאחורי סורג ובריח
WhatsApp Image 2022-04-18 at 15.22
מרעיון עד לאישור חוק: מסע לנבכי הכנסת - הדרך לספר החוקים
WhatsApp Image 2022-04-15 at 16.34
שִׁירָה חֲדָשָׁה • היפ הופ ורוק חרדי? "חזרתי למוזיקה בהוראת הרב שלי"
61BBAE2D-5E55-473C-AB5A-F7AE515D4AF5
נוֹרָא כַּהֲלָכָה: שיחת חג נדירה בהיכלו הטמיר של "הינוקא" • מיוחד

חדש באתר

‏‏לכידה
הכוכב העולה שמעיה פישר במחרוזת אנרגטית במיוחד • צפו
‏‏לכידה
בלייב: ר' פינקי וובר הלחין וביצע שיר חדש • צפו
‏‏לכידה
מאיר מרטין וידרקר ודודי קאליש: מה יפית
.
הסלמה ביטחונית: רקטה נורתה מרצועת עזה ויורטה על ידי כיפת ברזל

גלריות

קאפיטשניץ טיש יארצייט (1)
זְכוּתוֹ יָגֵן עָלֵינוּ • הילולת הרה"ק רבי משה מרדכי מקאפיטשיניץ
גאב''ד ירושלים שריפת חמץ (14)
כָּל חֲמִירָא • גאב"ד ירושלים בשריפת חמץ
אמשינוב מכירת חמץ (1)
גלריה • האדמו"ר מאמשינוב במכירת חמץ
ראחמיסטריווקא שריפת חמץ (3)
כְּעָשָׁן תִּכְלֶה • האדמו"ר מראחמיסטריווקא בשריפת חמץ

עיתוני היום

וַיְהִי בֹקֶר יוֹם שֵׁנִי • כותרות העיתונים – י"ז בניסן ה'תשפ"ב
Whatsapp Chat

מה ברצונך למצוא?

יש לך משהו דחוף לומר לנו?

הדואר
האדום

דילוג לתוכן Hide picture