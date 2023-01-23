וידאו

תזמורת בלו מלודי מארחים את שמחה ליינר ואלי מרכוס למחרוזת סוערת

מחרוזת ריקודים סוערת בחתונה, בביצוע לייב של תזמורת בלו מלודי עם הזמרים אלי מרכוס ושמחה ליינר, עם מיטב הלהיטים של כל הזמרים בעיבודים מחודשים
  שלמה זינגר
  א׳ בשבט ה׳תשפ״ג (ינואר 23, 2023)
  • פורסם: 10:49
  • עודכן: 10:49
play-rounded-fill

Music by: Blue Melody
Arranged and Produced by: Blue Melody, I & Me Media
Associate Producer: Chad Kaminetzky
Consultant: Yair Waserman
Sound by: LiveSound Productions
Programming Consultant: Shua Sorcher
Mixed & Mastered by: V-Gold Production
Video Filmed by: Motty Engel
Edited by: StudioOnDot

Blue Melody Group is:

Ari Boiangiu – Guitar
Jason Teborek – Keyboard
Mitch Friedman – Bass
Tzvi Plaut – Drums
Mike Mcgarril – Saxophone
Andrew McGovern – Trumpet
Mark Miller – Trombone
Pesach Nestlebaum – Violin

Blue Melody PR: I & Me Media

