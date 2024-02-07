סקר הגולשים הגדול של JDN באלעד: מי ינצח את המירוץ הדרמטי? • הצביעו

Time Left:
מי ינצח בבחירות לראשות העיר אלעד?
בחירות
מי ינצח בבחירות לראשות העיר אלעד?
ישראל פרוש
יהודה בוטבול
בחירות מועצת אלעד - חדש
בחירות
למי תצביעו למועצת העיר?
אגודת ישראל
ש"ס
דגל התורה
יש"י - יחד שבטי ישראל בראשות ברק צברי
איחוד הקהילות באלעד בראשות אברהם דיין
הבית שלנו באלעד בראשות יניב בדלוב
תושבים שווים בראשות יצחק חלה
בני תורה
מאוחדים למען הציבור בעיר התורה והחסידות
קשה למדוד כזה דבר על פי אתר אינטרנט, לגמרי לא אמין
זה מראה שהקוראים שלכם אלו מצביעי ג’
פשיטא יהודה
בינתיים הנתון הדרמטי בעיניי הוא שבסקר אינטרנטי מפלגת בני תורה מקבלת אחוזים יפים. סברתי שמדובר באנשים שהשמרנות מנחה אותם. אלא אם כן מדובר בבוטים שרוצים להשפיע על תוצאות מכל מיני שיקולים.
מה שרואים בברור זה של”בני תורה” יש הרבה גולשים במרשתת…
ישראל פרוש ואגודת ישראל
ישראל פרוש ומפלגת ישי של הרב ברק
כל הכבוד למפלגת בני תורה שהם רבע מגולשי האינטרנט
איך רואים את התוצאה?
זה מראה שהמצב של פורוש גרוע מאוד .כי אם למרות שחמישישים אחוז מהמצביעם פה הם מאגודת ישראל ודגל
ובכל זאת זה המצב של פורוש ,התמודדות צמודה .אז כשכל ש”ס נמצאת ודאי וודאי שמפסיד
תעשו עוד סקרים כאלה תודה