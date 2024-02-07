באנר חרבות ברזל
סקר הגולשים הגדול של JDN באלעד: מי ינצח את המירוץ הדרמטי? • הצביעו

סדרת הסקרים של גולשי ‘חדשות JDN’ עם הקרב המתלהט בעיר אלעד בין מועמד יהדות התורה, ראש העיר ישראל פרוש – לבין מועמד ש”ס יהודה בוטבול • כל אחד טוען שהוא ינצח – ואתם כאן כדי להכריע, עוד לפני פתיחת הקלפיות • השפיעו
  • מערכת JDN
  • י״ב באדר א׳ ה׳תשפ״ד (פברואר 21, 2024)
  • פורסם: 20:07
  • עודכן: 20:07
  • 11 תגובות

11 תגובות
קשה למדוד כזה דבר על פי אתר אינטרנט, לגמרי לא אמין

זה מראה שהקוראים שלכם אלו מצביעי ג’

פשיטא יהודה

בינתיים הנתון הדרמטי בעיניי הוא שבסקר אינטרנטי מפלגת בני תורה מקבלת אחוזים יפים. סברתי שמדובר באנשים שהשמרנות מנחה אותם. אלא אם כן מדובר בבוטים שרוצים להשפיע על תוצאות מכל מיני שיקולים.

מה שרואים בברור זה של”בני תורה” יש הרבה גולשים במרשתת…

ישראל פרוש ואגודת ישראל

ישראל פרוש ומפלגת ישי של הרב ברק

כל הכבוד למפלגת בני תורה שהם רבע מגולשי האינטרנט

איך רואים את התוצאה?

זה מראה שהמצב של פורוש גרוע מאוד .כי אם למרות שחמישישים אחוז מהמצביעם פה הם מאגודת ישראל ודגל
ובכל זאת זה המצב של פורוש ,התמודדות צמודה .אז כשכל ש”ס נמצאת ודאי וודאי שמפסיד

תעשו עוד סקרים כאלה תודה

