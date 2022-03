Please enable JavaScript

קרדיטים:

Music by: Freilach Band / Avrumi Schreiber

Arranged by: Tzvi Blumenfeld

Composed by: Yerachmiel Begun

Originally Arranged by: Yisroel Lamm

Shira Choir Conducted by Yoeli Horowitz

Live Sound: Check One Two/Shulem Heiman

Live Sound Engineer: Eli Lishinsky

Mixed by: Shlome Wechter

Video by: Dror P.