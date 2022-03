Please enable JavaScript

Performed by: Yossi Shtendig & Avrohom Balti

Choir: Shira conducted by Yoely Horowitz

Lighting by: GW LIghting

Production: Duvid Shtendig

Wedding Production: MW

Audio Post Production: Chaim Gotesman

Live Sound: Yoely Karpen

Thumbnail & Cover Design: Yoily Polatseck

Filmed by: Motty Engel

Video Edited by: Studio62