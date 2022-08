Please enable JavaScript

Credits:

Composed, Sung and Concept: 𝗟𝗲𝗶𝗯𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝗸𝗼𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘇

Video Produced and Directed: 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗸𝗼𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘇

Music Arrangements: 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗻𝘆 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗳𝗲𝗿

Creative Director and Visionaire: 𝗦𝗵𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝗸𝗼𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘇

Vocals Recorded: 𝗠𝗞 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝘀 – 𝗠𝗼𝗶𝘀𝗵𝘆 𝗞𝗿𝗮𝘂𝘀𝘀

Choir: 𝗬𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗺 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹

Technical Supervisor: 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶 𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻

PR: 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝘁𝘆 𝗞𝗹𝗲𝗶𝗻 – Music On Time

Cover Art: 𝗬𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘆 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿