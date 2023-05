Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Recorded, Arranged & Programmed by: Anthony Mirabella

Strings by: Eyal Shiloach & Co

Brass & Wind : NY BRASS Danny Flam

Post Production: Cedar Media Studios

Graphics by Yocheved Herzog of ThinkInk Creations

Music Video: Adina Cahn

Special thanks to Yeshivas Aderes Hatorah, The Mir Yeshiva, Yeshivas Ohr Somayach & Yitzy Berry

Music Video Credits:

Edit and Visual Effects – Adina Cahn

Videographer – Yitzchak Rubin