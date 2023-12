יחיאל שראן בסינגל חדש לחג החנוכה: על הניסים

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Credits:

Composed & Produced by: Yitzy Waldner.

Arranged by: Naftali Schnitzler @ A House Of Music.

Choir by David Taub.

Vocals recorded @ Studio 6, Lakewood NJ.

Mixed by: Avrumy Lunger.

Mastered by: Aran Levi.

Cover Design: Avrumy Silberstein / aimcreatives.co.

PR: JMI.