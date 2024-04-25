גבריאל רייכמן ואלי שוובל בסינגל ווקאלי חדש: “AAVV”

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

EKEV & Eli Schwebel (Official Lyric Video)

Written, produced and performed by Eli Schwebel & Gavriel Reichmann

Mixed by Eli Schwebel & Assaf Spector

Mastered by Adrian Morgan

In the ashes I’m laying down

Through the wreckage I see our house

My heart is bleeding through

I can’t deny the truth

I’m losing faith in you

It’s not a story that I made up

Or a nightmare where I’ll wake up

I’ve seen with my own eyes

I’ve heard the mothers cries

I can’t deny the truth

I’m losing faith in you

עַל אֵלֶּה

עַל זֶה

אֲנִי בוֹכֶה

עַל אֵלֶּה

עַל זֶה

דּוֹה לִבִּי

עַל אֵלֶּה

Together we build our house

Together we stand our ground

We’ve got each other now

We can’t be taken down

We’re holding on to you

הַקָּדוֹשׁ בָּרוּךְ הוּא

עַל אֵלֶּה

עַל זֶה

אֲנִי בוֹכֶה

עַל אֵלֶּה

עַל זֶה

דּוֹה לִבִּי