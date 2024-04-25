גבריאל רייכמן ואלי שוובל בסינגל ווקאלי חדש: “AAVV”

EKEV & Eli Schwebel (Official Lyric Video)
Written, produced and performed by Eli Schwebel & Gavriel Reichmann
Mixed by Eli Schwebel & Assaf Spector
Mastered by Adrian Morgan
In the ashes I’m laying down
Through the wreckage I see our house
My heart is bleeding through
I can’t deny the truth
I’m losing faith in you
It’s not a story that I made up
Or a nightmare where I’ll wake up
I’ve seen with my own eyes
I’ve heard the mothers cries
I can’t deny the truth
I’m losing faith in you
עַל אֵלֶּה
עַל זֶה
אֲנִי בוֹכֶה
עַל אֵלֶּה
עַל זֶה
דּוֹה לִבִּי
עַל אֵלֶּה
Together we build our house
Together we stand our ground
We’ve got each other now
We can’t be taken down
We’re holding on to you
הַקָּדוֹשׁ בָּרוּךְ הוּא
עַל אֵלֶּה
עַל זֶה
אֲנִי בוֹכֶה
עַל אֵלֶּה
עַל זֶה
דּוֹה לִבִּי