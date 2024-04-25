לוגו אתר לבן
גבריאל רייכמן ואלי שוובל בסינגל ווקאלי חדש: “AAVV”

הזמרים והיוצרים גבריאל רייכמן ואלי שוובל חברו יחד ליצירת שיר מיוחד בשם “AAVV”, שיוצא במהלך תשעת הימים
  • שלמה זינגר
  • ב׳ באב ה׳תשפ״ד (אוגוסט 6, 2024)
  • פורסם: 13:30
  • עודכן: 13:30
  אין תגובות

EKEV & Eli Schwebel (Official Lyric Video)

Written, produced and performed by Eli Schwebel & Gavriel Reichmann
Mixed by Eli Schwebel & Assaf Spector
Mastered by Adrian Morgan

In the ashes I’m laying down
Through the wreckage I see our house
My heart is bleeding through
I can’t deny the truth
I’m losing faith in you

It’s not a story that I made up
Or a nightmare where I’ll wake up
I’ve seen with my own eyes
I’ve heard the mothers cries
I can’t deny the truth
I’m losing faith in you

עַל אֵלֶּה
עַל זֶה
אֲנִי בוֹכֶה
עַל אֵלֶּה
עַל זֶה
דּוֹה לִבִּי
עַל אֵלֶּה

Together we build our house
Together we stand our ground
We’ve got each other now
We can’t be taken down
We’re holding on to you
הַקָּדוֹשׁ בָּרוּךְ הוּא

עַל אֵלֶּה
עַל זֶה
אֲנִי בוֹכֶה
עַל אֵלֶּה
עַל זֶה
דּוֹה לִבִּי

, , ,

