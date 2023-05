Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Cantor Yakov Yosef Stark | Lev Choir

Choir conducted & arranged by Aba Berkowitz

Piano: Shai Bachar

Vocals recorded at Shevach Studios

Mixed by Chaim Moses

Video by TwoTone Media

Cover Design: Yanky Heller

Project Management/Marketing: SolBlum Media

Special Thanks to Gershy Schwarcz, Yossi Glick, Ari Levy & Moshe Greenfeld