וידאו

מתוך הקליפ

מה בין אמונה לביטחון? חזקי שוורץ וברי וובר במחרוזת שירי 'ביטחון'

הזמר בערי וובר מלווה במקהלת שירה ובקלידן חזקי שוורץ במחרוזת לייב מקפיצה מתוך חתונה עם מיטב שירי 'ביטחון', ויש לפני כו הסבר מיוחד
  • שלמה זינגר
  • י״ט באב ה׳תשפ״ג (אוגוסט 6, 2023)
  • פורסם: 20:26
  • עודכן: 20:26
  • אין תגובות

  • פורס האבטיח שמשגע את הרשת

    תוכן מקודם

  • צפו: מרן רה"י הגרמ"ה הירש שליט"א: "הקב"ה ישמרם מכל צרה וצוקה" .

    תוכן מקודם

  • הילדים שלכם ישמחו לראות את כוכבי חבורת תרי"ג במציאות

    תוכן מקודם

  • הגיע הזמן להפסיק לסחוב שישיות מים בחום.

    תוכן מקודם

  • הידעתם? 1 מתוך 6 זוגות ממתינים ומצפים לילדים

    תוכן מקודם

  • הגיע הזמן להפסיק לסחוב שישיות מים בחום.

    תוכן מקודם

  • כל בוקר הוא יחכה לך בתיבה, לחצו להצטרפות

    תוכן מקודם

  • מחלקת ייעוץ הרפואי של בוני עולם- כל מה שרציתם לשאול ולא ידעתם את מי

    תוכן מקודם

כתבות נוספות בנושא:

play-rounded-fill

Credits:
* A Chesky Schwartz Production* @CheskySchwartzProductions
* Featuring: Beri Weber*
* The Shira Choir:* @theshirachoir
* Led by: Avrumi Lunger
* Choir Members:* Shloimy Rosenberg, Shulem Feder, Gedalya Laufer
Chesky's Team:
* Keys: Chesky Schwartz
* Guitar: Zalmy Shtekel 09:11
* Saxophone: Drew Vandewinckel
* Trumpet: Jon Sarga
* Trombone: Bradley Madsen
* Live Sound: Lazer Berkowitz
* Lighting: GW Lighting
* Venue: KMY Ballroom

Post Production Credits:
* Post Production: Avrumy Lunger
* Mix and Master: Yanki Cohen @yankicohen8341

Live Video Credits:
* Live Videographer: Motty Engel @mengelsmusic
* Video Editing & Coloring:* Ari Levy @StudioOnDot

מצאתם טעות בכתבה? דווחו לנו >

מה דעתך על הכתבה, עניין אותך?

מעניין

0 אהבו

לא מעניין

0 לא אהבו

כתבות חדשות באתר

תוכן מקודם

מחר זה קורה: שלושת צדיקי הדור יגיעו לעמוקה ויחתמו על 'שטר הישועות' בעמוקה
ראשי הקואליציה עולים למתקפה: "אין לבית המשפט סמכות לבטל חוקי יסוד"
המפקד משחזר את החיסול: "מזהים חוליה, נערכים ומסירים את האיום" • צפו

תוכן מקודם

מחריד: שוב אסונות בבין הזמנים. יש מה לעשות!
חם, לח ומעיק: אלו מידות החום החזויות להמשך בין הזמנים • האזינו
יו"ר הכנסת מבהיר: "אין בסמכות הרשות השופטת לדון בחוקי היסוד"

תוכן מקודם

ראש הכולל עדיין מאושפז בחו"ל: מקווים שמצבו הרפואי יאפשר לו לטוס בחזרה לישראל
נתניהו מעורר סערה: "נעשה שינוי בוועדה לבחירת שופטים - ואז נעצור"
מסתתרים מאחורי רכב - ויורים: רגע חיסול חוליית המחבלים בג'נין • צפו

תוכן מקודם

הלב שלך לא עומד בדאגה ובלחץ בימי בין הזמנים?
לאור יום: כוח ימ"מ חיסל ליד ג'נין שלושה מחבלים שהיו בדרך לבצע פיגוע • צפו
תיעוד חריג: רכבת פגעה ברכב בלוד, בנס - 2 נפצעו קל • צפו

הכתבות המעניינות ביותר

הנהג נדהם בכביש המהיר: מטאור נופל מהשמיים • צפו
בליווי משטרתי: עדר 'ביזון' חסם את הכביש לתנועה במשך חצי שעה • צפו
הון שחור OUT: שר האוצר הקים צוות משימה למלחמה בפרוטקשן
ברק גרוסברג ואריאל זילבר - היי צמאה
הנופשים נדהמו: מדוע לא הרשו להם להיכנס לחוף צאנז בעיר נתניה?
חשיפת JDN: האם אגודת ישראל ודגל התורה יתפצלו בבחירות בבני ברק?
הירשם לקבלת עדכונים
עדכן אותי על
0 תגובות
Inline Feedbacks
הצג את כל התגובות

המיוחדים

WhatsApp-Image-2021-05-20-at-13.27.36-724x483-1-1-1
עם כסא נגד מחבל חמוש ולוליין מפחיד • עשרת הסרטונים הנצפים של השבוע
WhatsApp-Image-2023-05-11-at-18.25.59-1024x683
קיפקעס | נקמת פעילי 'דגל' לאחר התבוסה, הפיצול בבני ברק והמארז של שטראוס
ezgif
בי"ש תוכרע באלעד? הדיונים על רוטציה והתנאי של אגודת ישראל | חשיפה
InShot_20230801_112538141
חוק הגיוס הולך אחורה: היועמ''שים מערימים קשיים, יעדים וסנקציות | חשיפה

חדש באתר

‏‏לכידה
הנהג נדהם בכביש המהיר: מטאור נופל מהשמיים • צפו
‏‏לכידה
בליווי משטרתי: עדר 'ביזון' חסם את הכביש לתנועה במשך חצי שעה • צפו
‏‏לכידה
מה בין אמונה לביטחון? חזקי שוורץ וברי וובר במחרוזת שירי 'ביטחון'
photo1691341199
הון שחור OUT: שר האוצר הקים צוות משימה למלחמה בפרוטקשן

גלריות

pgdpTZqkiRqa1Xc_IdbN-ZW-Q32hPZiGUhJwxG_WGc0=_plaintext_638265828322817001
יומא טבא לרבנן • שמחת בר המצווה לבנו של הגאון הינוקא • תיעוד
1
צאתכם לשלום: האדמו"ר מתולדות משה בברכת פרידה לפני צאתו למנוחה
נדבורנה ירושלים הגר''מ שטרנבוך (7)
האדמו"ר מנדבורנה ירושלים ביקר במעונו של מרן פוסק הדור
הגר''ש שטיינמן מירון (3)
הגר"ש שטיינמן ר"י אורחות תורה בתפילה בט"ו באב בציון הרשב"י

עיתוני היום

F090331NS01-1024x683
וַיְהִי בֹקֶר יוֹם אֶחָד • כותרות העיתונים – י"ט באב ה'תשפ"ג
Whatsapp Chat
0
מעניין אותנו מה אתה חושב, תוכל להגיב בבקשה?x

מה ברצונך למצוא?

יש לך משהו דחוף לומר לנו?

הדואר
האדום

דילוג לתוכן Hide picture