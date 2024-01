Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

CREDITS:

Sung by Beri Weber featuring Shaya Gross in the intro

Composition: Hershy Weinberger & Shaya Gross

Music Production & Mixing: Eli Klein & Yitzy Berry

Vocal Production: Gershy Schwarcz @EdgwareStudio & Eli Klein

Kids Choir: Yossi Glick of Shevach