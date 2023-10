Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Music by: Freilach Band / Avrumi Schreiber

Arranged by: Tzvi Blumenfeld

Live Sound: Check One Two Productions / Shulem Heiman

Sound Engineer: Eli Lishinsky

Mix: Yaniv Balas

Additional Programming by Zelig @ C-note studios

Video Production/Project Managment: SolBlum Media

Video Directed by: Hillit Avnon-Klein

DP: Xavi Portillo

1st Camera: Kevin Marqezzi

2nd Camera: Luis Romero

PA: Dvir Avnon-Klein

Edit & Coloring: Hillit Avnon-Klein

Filmed at the Art Factory, Paterson, NJ.