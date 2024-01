בניצוחו של מונה רוזנבלום: יודי ביאלוסטוצקי, שירה ופריילאך מבצעים "שאו מרום"

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Credits:

Composed by: Moshe Kuperk

Arranged & Conducted by: Mona Rosenblum

Originally sung by: Motty Zingboim

Singer: Yidi Bialostozky

Choir: Shira Choir Led by: Leiby Fasten

Music by: Freilach Band / Avrumi Schreiber

Mix & Master by: Shlome Wechter – Volume Studios

Live Sound: Check One Two Productions / Shulem Heiman

House Engineer: Eli Lishinsky

Stage Engineer: Baba Buerger

Lighting & Video: Halo Productions

Stage: ABC Fabulous

Stage Manager: Gadol

Project Manager: Daniel Pearlman

Stage Design: Eli Friedman Productions

VJ: VisuaLive

Event Director: Shloimy Steinmetz

Video & Editing: Motty Engel

Thumbnail: I & Me Media

Decor: Creative Stems