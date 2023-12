ג'ואי ניוקם בסינגל חדש: ר' שעיה בן ר' משה

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Written and composed by The Blumstein Brothers

Produced, arranged and mixed by Mendy Portnoy

Guitars: Noam “Hargol” Burg

Bass: Dani Shnaiderman

Horns: Dani Flam and Dor Asraf

Choir: Neshama

Additional Backing Vocals: Mendy Portnoy

Mastered by Ronen Hillel

Video: Motty Berkowitz