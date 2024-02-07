באנר חרבות ברזל
אברהם מרדכי שווארץ מחזיר לחיים את העיירה היהודית עם השיר “ווארקא”

הזמר החסידי אברהם מרדכי שוורץ מחזיר לחיים את העיירה היהודית עם קליפ מרהיב המלווה לשיר על בסיס הסיפור המוכר על הרה”ק מווארקא
  • שלמה זינגר
  • י״א באדר א׳ ה׳תשפ״ד (פברואר 20, 2024)
  • פורסם: 11:07
  • עודכן: 11:07
  • אין תגובות

Credits:
Composed by: Anshie Friedman
Music by: Bentzy podrigal
Mix & Master by: Udi Damari
Violin: Pesach Nestlbaum
Guitars: Avi Singolda
Choir by: Meir Isser Zanger, Pinny Lunger, Meir Yida Leffler, Gershy Schwartz

Video Produced & Directed by: Ari Levy
Creative Director: Yanky Perl
Production: Graffiti Films

Crew
Producer: Maciej Kowalczyk
DOP: Mateusz Kucharski
1st AD: Kuba Gryzewski
Prop designer: Karolina Kozlowska

Special thanks to my dear wife for all the creative ideas and continues support.
Avrumi Spitzer from Lagoon travel.
S. Rigerman, contract review.
Trayan Velev, managing director.
‘Pincha’ of Dinev Hachnuses Orchim
All actors, family’s of Actors and entire video.
Thanks to Chaim Yitzchok Goldman for your creative input and unique touch!

