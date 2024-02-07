אברהם מרדכי שווארץ מחזיר לחיים את העיירה היהודית עם השיר “ווארקא”

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Credits:

Composed by: Anshie Friedman

Music by: Bentzy podrigal

Mix & Master by: Udi Damari

Violin: Pesach Nestlbaum

Guitars: Avi Singolda

Choir by: Meir Isser Zanger, Pinny Lunger, Meir Yida Leffler, Gershy Schwartz

Video Produced & Directed by: Ari Levy

Creative Director: Yanky Perl

Production: Graffiti Films

Crew

Producer: Maciej Kowalczyk

DOP: Mateusz Kucharski

1st AD: Kuba Gryzewski

Prop designer: Karolina Kozlowska

Special thanks to my dear wife for all the creative ideas and continues support.

Avrumi Spitzer from Lagoon travel.

S. Rigerman, contract review.

Trayan Velev, managing director.

‘Pincha’ of Dinev Hachnuses Orchim

All actors, family’s of Actors and entire video.

Thanks to Chaim Yitzchok Goldman for your creative input and unique touch!