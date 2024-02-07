באנר חרבות ברזל
סקר הגולשים הגדול של JDN: מי ינצח בקרב המותח על בני ברק? • הצביעו

הקרב בעיר בני ברק מתנהל בשני מישורים • במקביל למלחמה על ראשות העיר, המפלגות החרדיות רצות לבד ומנסות להוכיח את כוחן • זייברט ינצח את בוסו, או שוידר יפתיע? טובת העיר תיכנס למועצה? כמה מנדטים תקבל דגל? • הצביעו
  • מערכת JDN
  • י״א באדר א׳ ה׳תשפ״ד (פברואר 20, 2024)
  • פורסם: 19:15
  • עודכן: 19:35
  • 1 תגובות

אני לא בני ברקי
אם הייתי בני ברקי הייתי מצביע טובת העיר

0
0
הגב לתגובה

