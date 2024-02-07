סקר הגולשים הגדול של JDN: מי ינצח בקרב המותח על בני ברק? • הצביעו

Time Left:
ראשות העיר בני ברק
בחירות
מי ינצח בבחירות בבני ברק?
חנוך זייברט
יעקב וידר
אוריאל בוסו
צבי רייך
מועצת העיר בני ברק
בחירות
למי תצביעו בבחירות למועצת העיר?
אגודת ישראל
דגל התורה
ש"ס
טובת העיר
הליכוד
בני תורה
תורה לשמה
אני לא בני ברקי
אם הייתי בני ברקי הייתי מצביע טובת העיר