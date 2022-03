Please enable JavaScript

Music by: Zaltz Band

Arranged by & Band Leader: Shloimy Zaltzman

Public Relations: Chesky Herzog

Drums: Zishy Green

Guitar: Pinny Lunger

Bass Guitar: Joey Miller

Video by: Ari Levy – Studio On Dot

Marketing: Tzvi Fishoff

Live Engineer: Chesky Levy & Co.

Lighting: AL Productions – 732-606-5277

Stage Manager: Noach Kaluszyner

Backing Tracks: Zaltz Records

Filmed by: Motty Engel