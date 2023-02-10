ליפא שמעלצר ודובי מייזלעס בקליפ מושקע: "אידן אין אמעריקע"

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Music Credits:

Song Composed & Produced: Hershy Weinberger

Music Arrangements & Post Production: Lipa Brach

Choir: Yedidim Choir | Yoel Hersh Fuchs

Mixed and Mastered: Baba Z Burger | Shlome Wechter

Vocal Recording and Editing: Shlome Wechter | Gershy Schwartz | Yossi Fromowitz

Music PA: Duvid Shtendig

Technical Assistant: Yiddy Landau | Dididum Studios

Video Credits:

Written, Produced, and Directed: Meir Unger

Director of Photography: Frank Angelcyk

Second Camera: Richie Duque

Production Assistant: Dan Claude

Makeup Artist: Sang Le

Costume Coordination: Leiby Landau

General Assistant: Chaim Goldman