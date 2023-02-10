וידאו

ליפא שמעלצר ודובי מייזלעס בקליפ מושקע: "אידן אין אמעריקע"

מתוך כוונה להחדיר לדורנו אהבה מחודשת לשבת, הערשי ויינברגר הלחין שיר עוצמתי ומעורר על בסיס דברי 'מנחת אלעזר' – האדמו"ר ממונקאטש זיע"א. את השיר מבצעים ויינברגר, דובי מייזלס, ליפא שמלצר ומקהלת ידידים • צפו
  • שלמה זינגר
  • י״ט בשבט ה׳תשפ״ג (פברואר 10, 2023)
  • פורסם: 07:39
  • עודכן: 07:39
Music Credits:

Song Composed & Produced: Hershy Weinberger
Music Arrangements & Post Production: Lipa Brach
Choir: Yedidim Choir | Yoel Hersh Fuchs
Mixed and Mastered: Baba Z Burger | Shlome Wechter
Vocal Recording and Editing: Shlome Wechter | Gershy Schwartz | Yossi Fromowitz
Music PA: Duvid Shtendig
Technical Assistant: Yiddy Landau | Dididum Studios


Video Credits:

Written, Produced, and Directed: Meir Unger
Director of Photography: Frank Angelcyk
Second Camera: Richie Duque
Production Assistant: Dan Claude
Makeup Artist: Sang Le
Costume Coordination: Leiby Landau
General Assistant: Chaim Goldman

