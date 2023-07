Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Song written and composed by The Blumstein Brothers

Performed by Afiko.man

Music Arranged, produced and mixed by Izzy Drihem

Additional production: Mendy Portnoy

Backing vocals: Avi Ganz

Vocals recorded at Farbrengable Studios

Guitars: Avi Singolda

Horns: Dani Flam

Mastered by Ronen Hillel

Video produced by Motty Berkowitz and Mendy Portnoy

Filmed and Edited by Motty Berkowitz

News Reporter Voice – Binny Sperling

Costume Design: Rivki Kumer