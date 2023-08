הרשי ויינברגר, מקהלת שירה ומנדי הרשקוביץ עם מחרוזת "גפ"ן"

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Credits:

Band: Mendy Hershkowitz Band

Choir: Shira Choir, led by Yoely Horowitz

Mixed by: Shlome Wechter at Volume Studios

Creative advisor: Shaya Gross

Management: Mendy Weisz

Stage design by: Lipa Feldman

Video shot by: Motty Engel at Engel Studios

Video edited by: Leiby Weider at Studio 62

Thumbnail: Avrumi Silberstein – Avrumy.com

Special thanks:

Mendy Hershkowitz, Leiby Scher, Sol Blum, Meir Adler, Naftali Schnitzler, Yiddy Landau, Shmueli Ungar, Dovy Meisels, Shulem Wagschal, Yoely Freund and the Rosenger family.