Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Silent Cries by Amudim Feat. Alex Clare and Shulem Lemmer

Concepted by Ari Tischler

Music & Lyrics by David Olstein

Arranged & Mixed by Yitzy Berry and Eli Klein

Actor: Brandon Joel Rothstein

Director of Photography: Peter Pavlakis

Edited by: Matt Scott

Executive Producer: Israel Schachter

Producer: Gabi Shull

Produced By: Zvi Gluck & Amudim Community Resources

Sponsored By: Myda Advisors