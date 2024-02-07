סקר הגולשים הגדול של JDN עם הקרב המרכזי: מי ינצח בבית שמש? • הצביעו

Time Left:
00
:00
:00
HRS
MIN
SEC
Time Spent: %%TIMESPENT%%
Time expired. Sorry, you will not be able to continue with this quiz. Please opt-in to see the result.
SEC
HRS
MIN
SEC
SEC
Total Time
[SQBTimeSpent]
0
HRS
0
MIN
0
SEC
ראשות העיר בית שמש
בחירות
TAKE THIS QUIZ
1%
מי ינצח את הקרב על בית שמש?
Enter any additional information about the quiz
שמואל גרינברג
A text area will be displayed in the frontend when users select this answer.Add RecommendationAdd TagsView All Assigned Tags
משה אבוטבול
A text area will be displayed in the frontend when users select this answer.Add RecommendationAdd TagsView All Assigned Tags
עליזה בלוך
A text area will be displayed in the frontend when users select this answer.Add RecommendationAdd TagsView All Assigned Tags
%%QUESTIONANSWERS%%
Skip Opt-in
Almost there...
Where can we email you the results? Please enter details below.
Retake
YOUR TOTAL POINTS
0
Time Left:
00
:00
:00
HRS
MIN
SEC
Time Spent: %%TIMESPENT%%
Time expired. Sorry, you will not be able to continue with this quiz. Please opt-in to see the result.
SEC
HRS
MIN
SEC
SEC
Total Time
[SQBTimeSpent]
0
HRS
0
MIN
0
SEC
מועצה בית שמש
בחירות
TAKE THIS QUIZ
1%
למי תצביעו למועצת העיר?
Enter any additional information about the quiz
אגודת ישראל
A text area will be displayed in the frontend when users select this answer.Add RecommendationAdd TagsView All Assigned Tags
ש"ס
A text area will be displayed in the frontend when users select this answer.Add RecommendationAdd TagsView All Assigned Tags
דגל התורה
A text area will be displayed in the frontend when users select this answer.Add RecommendationAdd TagsView All Assigned Tags
חסידים וקהילות ירושלים שלומי אמונים-מחזיקי הדת אגודת ישראל
A text area will be displayed in the frontend when users select this answer.Add RecommendationAdd TagsView All Assigned Tags
הרשימה הכלל חרדית רמת בית שמש
A text area will be displayed in the frontend when users select this answer.Add RecommendationAdd TagsView All Assigned Tags
בני תורה
A text area will be displayed in the frontend when users select this answer.Add RecommendationAdd TagsView All Assigned Tags
%%QUESTIONANSWERS%%
Skip Opt-in
Almost there...
Where can we email you the results? Please enter details below.
Retake
YOUR TOTAL POINTS
0
ברור ששמואל גרינברג לוקח
הוא יעשה מהפך בבית שמש!!!!!!
בדיחה עצובה
שטויות