ביתר עילית

פלאש 90 ויח"צ

סקר הגולשים הגדול של ‘JDN’ עם המלחמה המסקרנת בביתר עילית • הצביעו

סדרת הסקרים של ‘חדשות JDN’ ממשיכה – והפעם הם העיר ביתר עילית שם נלחמים ראש בראש מאיר רובינשטיין וחננאל שם טוב על ראשות העיר • ויש גם מאבק על מועצת העיר: האם שלומי אמונים תזכה לרוב במועצת העיר או שדגל תפתיע?
  • מערכת JDN
  • י״ד באדר א׳ ה׳תשפ״ד (פברואר 23, 2024)
  • פורסם: 10:08
  • עודכן: 10:08
  אין תגובות

