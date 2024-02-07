סקר הגולשים הגדול של ‘JDN’ עם המלחמה המסקרנת בביתר עילית • הצביעו

Time Left:
ראשות ביתר עילית
בחירות
מי יהיה ראש העיר הבא של ביתר עילית?
מאיר רובינשטיין
חננאל שם-טוב
מועצה ביתר
בחירות
למי תצביעו למועצת העיר?
לשירות התושב בראשות דודי זלץ
ביתר מאוחדת
כלל חסידי ואנשי ירושלים שלומי אמונים - אגודת ישראל
למעננו תושבים למען תושבים בראשות מנחם ז'יידה
הרשימה המאוחדת למען ביתר
בני תורה
התאחדות הספרדים שומרי תורה תנועתו של מרן הרב עובדיה יוסף זצ"ל
