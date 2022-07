Please enable JavaScript

Credits:

Composed by: R’ Chaim Duvid Blum z”l

Performed by: Shira Choir

Music by: The Mendy H Band

Arranged by: Yisroel Lamm

Live sound and engineering by: Levi Parkas

Mixed by: V-gold beat production

Video shoot by: Motty Engel

Video edit by: InSight Studio