יואלי וייס בקליפ חדש לקראת חנוכה: "הנרות הללו"

חנוכה מתקרב והזמר יואלי וייס בקליפ חדש לשיר מקורי בשם הנרות הללו
  • שלמה זינגר
  • כ׳ בכסלו ה׳תשפ״ג (דצמבר 14, 2022)
  • פורסם: 14:28
  • עודכן: 14:28
The new song Haneiros Haluli
Composed and sung by: Yoely Weiss

Produced and Arranged and music by: The most talented
Lipa Brach Productions.
Guitars: Motti Feldman
Mix: V-Gold Beat Productions

Creative direction and cover art design, by a very good friend, the most talented designer: Yanky Perl

Special Thanks to the most talented, dedicated and hearted person for making this project happen, from start to finish and everything in between:
Shlomy Krausz and the Triangle Media team.

Video editing by: Hatzadik Lazer Deutsch

