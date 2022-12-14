יואלי וייס בקליפ חדש לקראת חנוכה: "הנרות הללו"

The new song Haneiros Haluli
Composed and sung by: Yoely Weiss
Produced and Arranged and music by: The most talented
Lipa Brach Productions.
Guitars: Motti Feldman
Mix: V-Gold Beat Productions
Creative direction and cover art design, by a very good friend, the most talented designer: Yanky Perl
Special Thanks to the most talented, dedicated and hearted person for making this project happen, from start to finish and everything in between:
Shlomy Krausz and the Triangle Media team.
Video editing by: Hatzadik Lazer Deutsch