יואלי וייס בקליפ חדש לקראת חנוכה: "הנרות הללו"

The new song Haneiros Haluli

Composed and sung by: Yoely Weiss

Produced and Arranged and music by: The most talented

Lipa Brach Productions.

Guitars: Motti Feldman

Mix: V-Gold Beat Productions

Creative direction and cover art design, by a very good friend, the most talented designer: Yanky Perl

Special Thanks to the most talented, dedicated and hearted person for making this project happen, from start to finish and everything in between:

Shlomy Krausz and the Triangle Media team.

Video editing by: Hatzadik Lazer Deutsch