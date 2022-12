Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Credits:Sung by Nachum Leifer.Arranged, Recorded & Mixed by Dididum Studios.Piano & Keys by Mendy Fekete.Guitars by Avi Singolda.Bass by Guy Dan.Drums by Avi Avidani.Percussion by Isaac Bernoth.Video Produced, Filmed & Edited by Yoni Steinfeld & Yossi Blumenfeld – TwoTone Media.