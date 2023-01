Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Song Composed by The Blumstein Brothers and Mendy PortnoyMusic Produced & arranged by Mendy PortnoyPerformed by Joey Newcomb and Yosh FriedmanVocals Recorded at Farbrengable Studios by Mendy PortnoyDrums: Avi AvidaniBass: Dani ShnaidermanGuitars: Noam "Hargol" BurgPiano/keys: Mendy PortnoyStrings arranged and performed by Yoed NirBacking Vocals: Mendy Portnoy, Joey NewcombChoir: Neshama ChoirMixed & Mastered: Ronen HillelMusic video produced by Motty Berkowitz