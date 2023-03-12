וידאו

אורי דוידי בקליפ חדש: "אני חי"

הזמר והיוצר אורי דוידי בסינגל קליפ חדש מתוך האלבום החדש שלו – "אני חי"
  • שלמה זינגר
  • י״ט באדר ה׳תשפ״ג (מרץ 12, 2023)
  • פורסם: 14:59
  • עודכן: 14:59
Song Credits:
Composed By: Yitzy Waldner
Lyrics: Uri Davidi & Yitzy Waldner
Music produced by Yanky Steinmetz at Sonic Duo
Mix: R Tichon at Sonic Duo

Video Credits:
Directed by: Gavi Starke Productions
Filmed by: Uri Davidi & Gavi Stark
Presented by Smooth Auto Leasing

Smooth guy 1 – Aaron Bensimon
Smooth guy 2 – Nachman lasry
DJ – Shlomo rosenthal
Kitchen guy – Osher Klein
Tesla driver – David elephant
Smooth mobile oil guy – Yehuda Maslow


Dancers:
Chaim yuir brief
Simcha gindoff
Dovid Lind

Locations:
Sara's Tent Deal NJ.
Smooth Auto Leasing
Taquito Kosher Lakewood NJ.

