אורי דוידי בקליפ חדש: "אני חי"

Song Credits:
Composed By: Yitzy Waldner
Lyrics: Uri Davidi & Yitzy Waldner
Music produced by Yanky Steinmetz at Sonic Duo
Mix: R Tichon at Sonic Duo
Video Credits:
Directed by: Gavi Starke Productions
Filmed by: Uri Davidi & Gavi Stark
Presented by Smooth Auto Leasing
Smooth guy 1 – Aaron Bensimon
Smooth guy 2 – Nachman lasry
DJ – Shlomo rosenthal
Kitchen guy – Osher Klein
Tesla driver – David elephant
Smooth mobile oil guy – Yehuda Maslow
Dancers:
Chaim yuir brief
Simcha gindoff
Dovid Lind
Locations:
Sara's Tent Deal NJ.
Smooth Auto Leasing
Taquito Kosher Lakewood NJ.