אורי דוידי בגירסה ווקאלית לשירו "אני חי"

Song Credits:

Composed By: Yitzy Waldner

Lyrics: Uri Davidi & Yitzy Waldner

Produced by Yonatan Stern

Video Credits:

Directed by: Gavi Starke Productions

Filmed by: Uri Davidi & Gavi Stark

Presented by Smooth Auto Leasing

Smooth guy 1 – Aaron Bensimon

Smooth guy 2 – Nachman lasry

DJ – Shlomo rosenthal

Kitchen guy – Osher Klein

Tesla driver – David elephant

Smooth mobile oil guy – Yehuda Maslow

Dancers:

Chaim yuir brief

Simcha gindoff

Dovid Lind

Locations:

Sara's Tent Deal NJ.

Smooth Auto Leasing

Taquito Kosher Lakewood NJ.