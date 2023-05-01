וידאו

מתוך הקליפ

אורי דוידי בגירסה ווקאלית לשירו "אני חי"

הזמר אורי דוידי מגיש ביצוע ווקאלי לשיר שלו "אני חי", שיצא לאור לפני מספר שבועות, וכעת שוב בגירסה המותאמת לימי ספירת העומר
  • שלמה זינגר
  • י׳ באייר ה׳תשפ״ג (מאי 1, 2023)
  • פורסם: 09:40
  • עודכן: 09:40
  • אין תגובות

  • 2 11 הילדים לא הבינו למה אבא מתמהמה מלהגיע הביתה, הסוף הטראגי תפס אותם הכי לא מוכנים בעולם

    תוכן מקודם

  • השקעות בשוק ההון: כך תפסיקו להפסיד כסף

    תוכן מקודם

  • 100,000 ₪ בלבד להשקעה במרכז מסחרי יחיד

    תוכן מקודם

  • 1. אה יש מרפסת סוכה, חניה ומחסן לכל דירה? תכירו את ווסט פארק בירושלים

    תוכן מקודם

  • מפתח הפרנסה עד הבית

    תוכן מקודם

  • 100,000 ₪ בלבד להשקעה במרכז מסחרי יחיד

    תוכן מקודם

  • אחרי החגים? עושים סדר בביטוחים

    תוכן מקודם

  • כוחות החירום הגיעו בבהלה וגילו את הרכב עומד באופן מסוכן בשולי הדרך

    תוכן מקודם

כתבות נוספות בנושא:

play-rounded-fill

Song Credits:
Composed By: Yitzy Waldner
Lyrics: Uri Davidi & Yitzy Waldner
Produced by Yonatan Stern

Video Credits:
Directed by: Gavi Starke Productions
Filmed by: Uri Davidi & Gavi Stark
Presented by Smooth Auto Leasing

Smooth guy 1 – Aaron Bensimon
Smooth guy 2 – Nachman lasry
DJ – Shlomo rosenthal
Kitchen guy – Osher Klein
Tesla driver – David elephant
Smooth mobile oil guy – Yehuda Maslow

Dancers:
Chaim yuir brief
Simcha gindoff
Dovid Lind

Locations:
Sara's Tent Deal NJ.
Smooth Auto Leasing
Taquito Kosher Lakewood NJ.

מצאתם טעות בכתבה? דווחו לנו >

,

מה דעתך על הכתבה, עניין אותך?

מעניין

0 אהבו

לא מעניין

0לא אהבו

הכתבות המעניינות ביותר

החזן אריה ראזענבערג מבצע את ניגון ספירת העומר של יוסלה
עמירן דביר ומקהלת ויז'ניץ בביצוע ווקאלי: "מה אשיב"
בעיר החרדית: נער הכין מטעני דמה והטריד את מוקד 100 של המשטרה
הקרב על נחל האסי: משרד המשפטים קבע מתווה - אחרי העתירה של ש"ס
תדיח את חולדאי? הח"כית הבכירה מיש עתיד ששוקלת להתמודד על רה"ע ת"א
התייקרות החלב נחתכת בכמחצית; סמוטריץ' מאשים את לפיד וליברמן
התגלו אי סדרים: מבקר המדינה בודק את מימון בית ראש הממשלה בתקופת בנט
האם מותר להשכיר דירה למחלל שבת • הרב אברהם מימון • צפו
כך הונה עובד בבית האבות בבני ברק את הקשישים בסכום עתק
הרמב"ם היומי • ספר המדע הקדמת הרמב"ם – מניין המצוות – מצוות לא תעשה • צפו
היום בהיסטוריה: היכן עמד משכן שילה ולמה היום אנו נזכרים בו?
רשב"י לכל: כך תתאפשר גישה מהירה לציון התנא האלוקי ביום ההילולא
הירשם לקבלת עדכונים
עדכן אותי על
0 תגובות
Inline Feedbacks
הצג את כל התגובות

המיוחדים

%D7%91%D7%90%D7%99%D7%90%D7%9F-%D7%94%D7%93%D7%9C%D7%A7%D7%94-%D7%9C%D7%92-%D7%91%D7%A2%D7%95%D7%9E%D7%A8-%D7%AA%D7%A9%D7%A4%D7%90-46-800x533
הלחן הדרוזי, הקלרינט האירופאי: מסע בעקבות מקור 'ניגוני מירון' • צפו
.
עושים סדר • הכנסת חוזרת מפגרה: החוקים, הרפורמות ותקציב המדינה
WhatsApp-Image-2021-05-20-at-13.27.36-724x483-1-1-1
אסון בכינרת והימין בהפגנת ענק • עשרת הסרטונים הנצפים של השבוע
WhatsApp Image 2023-04-26 at 21.16
מאחורי הקלעים: 'שהידים' ומידע מקדים - כך המפגינים יודעים להמתין לנתניהו • צפו

חדש באתר

‏‏לכידה
החזן אריה ראזענבערג מבצע את ניגון ספירת העומר של יוסלה
‏‏לכידה
אורי דוידי בגירסה ווקאלית לשירו "אני חי"
‏‏לכידה
עמירן דביר ומקהלת ויז'ניץ בביצוע ווקאלי: "מה אשיב"
976973901000100640360no
בעיר החרדית: נער הכין מטעני דמה והטריד את מוקד 100 של המשטרה

גלריות

ישיבת ברכת יצחק באור יהודה כינוס (14)
אור יהודה: מעמד מיוחד לציון 40 שנה לישיבת ברכת יצחק
מכנובקא בעלזא קידוש לבנה (5)
מְחַדֵּשׁ חֳדָשִׁים • האדמו"ר ממכנובקא בעלזא בקידוש לבנה
שאץ ויז'ניץ בציון אביו (7)
גלריה • האדמו"ר משאץ ויז'ניץ בעליה לציון אביו זצ"ל
הגר''ד לנדו בשיעור לרגל תחילת הזמן (9)
זמן קיץ: הגר"ד לנדו מסר שיעור לרגל פתיחת הזמן

עיתוני היום

F090331NS01-1024x683
וַיְהִי בֹקֶר יוֹם שֵׁנִי • כותרות העיתונים – י' באייר ה'תשפ"ג
Whatsapp Chat
0
מעניין אותנו מה אתה חושב, תוכל להגיב בבקשה?x

מה ברצונך למצוא?

יש לך משהו דחוף לומר לנו?

הדואר
האדום

דילוג לתוכן Hide picture