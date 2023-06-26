מוזיקה

עטיפת הסינגל

יוסי שיק חוזר עם סינגל חדש בשם "דעם טאג"

יוסי שיק מארח את מוטי גנץ בסינגל חדש בציפייה לגאולה
  • שלמה זינגר
  • י״ד באב ה׳תשפ״ג (אוגוסט 1, 2023)
  • פורסם: 09:19
  • עודכן: 09:19
  • אין תגובות

  • לראשונה בציבור: המדריך שעושה סדר בהשקעות סולידיות

    תוכן מקודם

  • התכנית הכלכלית שסוחפת משפחות מאנ"ש - חסכון שהוא השקעה

    תוכן מקודם

  • יובל שני בסיפור נס מרגש: "פתאום הילד התחיל ללכת"

    תוכן מקודם

  • הנס של שניר: "תוך חודשיים קניתי בית, ולא היה לי שקל"

    תוכן מקודם

  • לראשונה בציבור: המדריך שעושה סדר בהשקעות סולידיות

    תוכן מקודם

  • צ'ונטק: כנס ליל שיש מרתק לחרדים

    תוכן מקודם

  • ליל שישי המסעיר על צלחת צולנט והייטק

    תוכן מקודם

  • הגיע הזמן להפסיק לסחוב שישיות מים בחום.

    תוכן מקודם

כתבות נוספות בנושא:

play-rounded-fill

Credits:
Composed & Written by: Motti Gantz.
Music produced by: Motti Gantz, Mantra & Yours truly.
Additional guitars recorded by: Nachman Dryer.
Vocals recorded @ Upbeat Haven Studios, Monsey NY
Mixed & Mastered by: Aviv Yarimi.
Cover art by: Moishe Milstein.
Credits:
Composed & Written by: Motti Gantz.
Music produced by: Motti Gantz, Mantra & Yours truly.
Additional guitars recorded by: Nachman Dryer.
Vocals recorded @ Upbeat Haven Studios, Monsey NY
Mixed & Mastered by: Aviv Yarimi.
Cover art by: Moishe Milstein.ה
Credits:
Composed & Written by: Motti Gantz.
Music produced by: Motti Gantz, Mantra & Yours truly.
Additional guitars recorded by: Nachman Dryer.
Vocals recorded @ Upbeat Haven Studios, Monsey NY
Mixed & Mastered by: Aviv Yarimi.
Cover art by: Moishe Milstein.

מצאתם טעות בכתבה? דווחו לנו >

מה דעתך על הכתבה, עניין אותך?

מעניין

0 אהבו

לא מעניין

0 לא אהבו

כתבות חדשות באתר

תוכן מקודם

תתחילו להתכונן! "לזכות לשידוך הגון בקרוב, תכף ומיד ממש!
הממשלה רוצה לאפשר לחרדים גישה למעיינות - ויש מי שעותר לבג"ץ
עם טרקטורונים אחרי אופנוען: צפו בתיעוד המרדף המשטרתי בשטח

תוכן מקודם

עדכון: הבחור היתום מאב ואם שנעצר בשדה התעופה שוחרר
ממשיכים במיגור הטרור: עוד 10 מבוקשים נעצרו הלילה ביו"ש • צפו
השוטרים עצרו את הרכב - ותפסו את חוליית הפורצים באמצע הכביש • צפו

תוכן מקודם

ראש הכולל עדיין מאושפז בחו"ל: מקווים שמצבו הרפואי יאפשר לו לטוס בחזרה לישראל
משבר חוקתי? נתניהו שוב נמנע מתשובה כיצד ינהג אם בג"ץ יפסול חוק יסוד
גבר ניסה לפרוץ לבית ספר יהודי - ירה על הדלת ונוטרל על ידי שוטרים

תוכן מקודם

קרן קימת לישראל מזמינה את הציבור הרחב לטיול בטוח בשטח הפתוח בתקופת 'בין הזמנים'
לקראת נורמליזציה? שיתוף פעולה נדיר וגלוי בין ישראל וסעודיה
חולי הסרטן נדהמו: נשאלו על ידי הצוות הרפואי אם הם חרדים

הכתבות המעניינות ביותר

שקלו לבטל את המחנה לבחורים בעקבות מצבו, אך זו הוראת מרן הגרב"מ
עשרה דברים שמגוחכים בעיניי, אבל ממש! / משה לוי עם טור משעשע
ברוך לוין, דודי קאליש ובנצי קלצקין בסינגל חדש: "והערב נא"
השיעור היומי: הרב דוד חבושה • צפו
הממשלה תקים חמישה ישובים חדשים יישובי "מבואות ערד" בנגב הצפוני
שרת התחבורה חתמה על הצו: לא תחול כל עליה במחירי התחבורה הציבורית
הירשם לקבלת עדכונים
עדכן אותי על
0 תגובות
Inline Feedbacks
הצג את כל התגובות

המיוחדים

.
המספרים, השמות והחידושים: מפת הרישום בעולם הישיבות לזמן אלול | מיוחד
WhatsApp-Image-2021-05-20-at-13.27.36-724x483-1-1-1
הפגנות אלימות והתכנית של אהוד ברק • עשרת הסרטונים הנצפים של השבוע
WhatsApp-Image-2023-05-11-at-18.25.59-1024x683
קיפקעס | שיחת גפני, להיטות המועצה בסטטוס, הבהרה בחסידות וסידור באוסטריה
WhatsApp Image 2023-07-25 at 12.57
נַחֵם ה' אֶת אֲבֵלֵי צִיּוֹן: המנהגים השונים בצום תשעה באב אחר חצות • מרתק

חדש באתר

.
הממשלה רוצה לאפשר לחרדים גישה למעיינות - ויש מי שעותר לבג"ץ
‏‏לכידה
עם טרקטורונים אחרי אופנוען: צפו בתיעוד המרדף המשטרתי בשטח
[004636]
שקלו לבטל את המחנה לבחורים בעקבות מצבו, אך זו הוראת מרן הגרב"מ
.
עשרה דברים שמגוחכים בעיניי, אבל ממש! / משה לוי עם טור משעשע

גלריות

סטוטשין בביקור אצל פוסק הדור הגר''מ שטרנבוך (4)
האדמו"ר מתולדות יהודה בביקור אצל מרן פוסק הדור
קרעטשניף סיגעט נסיעה לאירופה (10)
וְזוֹכֵר חַסְדֵי אָבוֹת • האדמו"ר מקרעטשניף סיגעט בנסיעה למקומות הקדושים באירופה
שומרי אמונים ירושלים בכותל (1)
האדמו"ר משומרי אמונים ירושלים בתפילה על יד שריד בית מקדשנו • גלריה
ת''ת באבוב ב''ב מבחן פומבי (30)
גלריה: מבחן פומבי במכינה לישיבה קטנה באבוב בבני ברק

עיתוני היום

%D7%A9%D7%A2%D7%A8%D7%99-%D7%A2%D7%99%D7%AA%D7%95%D7%A0%D7%99%D7%9D4
וַיְהִי בֹקֶר יוֹם שְׁלִישִׁי • כותרות העיתונים – י"ד באב ה'תשפ"ג
Whatsapp Chat
0
מעניין אותנו מה אתה חושב, תוכל להגיב בבקשה?x

מה ברצונך למצוא?

יש לך משהו דחוף לומר לנו?

הדואר
האדום

דילוג לתוכן Hide picture