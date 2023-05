Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

SONGS

Maasim Tovim – Benny Friedman

Bossie Legani – Yonatan Shainfeld

Achoseini – Dudi Kalish & Aaron Razel

Ilan – Yitzy Waldner & Yaakov Shwekey

CREDITS

Produced by: Mendy Hershkowitz @ Sonic Duo Studios

Production Management: Leiby Scher

Video shot and edited by: Two Tone Media

Mix & Master: Sonic Duo Studios

Marketing: I & Me Media

Social Media: Normyn Media