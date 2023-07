Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Credits:Produced by: Yochi BriskmanComposed by: Pinky WeberArranged by: Yochanan ShapiroPerformed by: Acheinu (Shapiro Brothers) Yisroel Meir Shapiro, Yossie Shapiro, Yochanan Shapiro, Ushi Shapiro, Aaron ShapiroChild soloist: Simcha ShapiroRecorded at: Acheinu Studios, Brooklyn, NYEngineered by: Shaya ShapiroMixed & mastered by: Chaim Gotesman, Beth Shemesh, Israel