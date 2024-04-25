שלומי גרטנר בסינגל חדש ומקפיץ: אתה אחד

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Credits:

Produced & Mixed By: David Brant @Vybrant Music

Composed by: Hershy Weinberger

Cover Design By: Shloimy Schreiber – [email protected]

Yiddish Lyrics by: Hershy Weinberger

English lyrics By: Shloime Gertner

Choir By: Michoel Dov Schwartz

A Gershy Moskowitz Production

Lyrics:

אתה אחד ושמך אחד

ומי כעמך ישראל

די ביסט איינס

אין דיין נאמען איז איינס

אתה אחד ושמך אחד

אין ווי דיינע קינדערלעך

איז נאר דא איינס

גוי אחד בארץ

You are one

&

We are one

You will forever

Be the only one

We are your Children

We’re the Chosen one

גוי אחד בארץ