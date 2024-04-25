לוגו אתר לבן
שלומי גרטנר בסינגל חדש ומקפיץ: אתה אחד

הזמר החסידי המצליח שלומי גרטנר בסינגל חדש בשם “אתה אחד”, בשילוב מילים מקוריות – בלחנו של הערשי ווינברגר
  שלמה זינגר
  י״ח בסיון ה׳תשפ״ד (יוני 24, 2024)
  פורסם: 18:21
  עודכן: 18:21
play-rounded-fill

Credits:
Produced & Mixed By: David Brant @Vybrant Music
Composed by: Hershy Weinberger
Cover Design By: Shloimy Schreiber – [email protected]
Yiddish Lyrics by: Hershy Weinberger
English lyrics By: Shloime Gertner
Choir By: Michoel Dov Schwartz
A Gershy Moskowitz Production

Lyrics:
אתה אחד ושמך אחד
ומי כעמך ישראל

די ביסט איינס
אין דיין נאמען איז איינס
אתה אחד ושמך אחד
אין ווי דיינע קינדערלעך
איז נאר דא איינס
גוי אחד בארץ

You are one
&
We are one
You will forever
Be the only one
We are your Children
We’re the Chosen one

גוי אחד בארץ

,

