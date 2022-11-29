וידאו

מתוך הקליפ

אלי אטיאס ותזמורת 'אנרג'י' במחרוזת ריקודים סוערת: Build It Up

הזמר אלי אטיאס מלווה בתזמורת אנרג'י המורחבת במחרוזת ריקודים סוערת
  • שלמה זינגר
  • ה׳ בכסלו ה׳תשפ״ג (נובמבר 29, 2022)
  • פורסם: 14:44
  • עודכן: 14:44
  • אין תגובות

  • חדווה אייזנברג בשיתוף מצמרר: "ה', אל תקח לנו את הילדה

    תוכן מקודם

  • שומרת על שגרה: כך נראים הימים של ילדה חולה

    תוכן מקודם

  • חופשה בבטומי גיאורגיה בכשרות מהודרת רק 499$

    תוכן מקודם

  • שעות אחרונות לקבלת הברכה של מרן הגר"ש גלאי: "שמחה בביתם בקרוב"

    תוכן מקודם

כתבות נוספות בנושא:

play-rounded-fill

Credits:
Sung by Eli Atias
Music by En3rgy/ChaimBokchin
Producer, Arranger And Guitarist Chaim Bokchin
Drums – Yechiel Bokchin
Keys, Ableton Programming – Jacob Spadaro
Bass Guitar – Yaacov Weiner
Saxophones – Joe Natalie, Drew Vanderwinkle and Geoff Vidal
Trumpets – Kai Sandoval and Nolan Tsang
Trombone – David Whitwell
Percussion – Jonathan Gomez
Backup Vocals – En3rgy Lead by Jacob Spadaro
Backline – Solvetech
Mix and Master – V-Gold Beat Production (917 854-0280)

Video Produced by: Motty Berkowitz
Filmed by: Austin Hein Productions, Tyce Hoskin & Motty Berkowitz
Colored by: Rafi Barides
Set Assistants: Dave Goldman, Moshe Leib Gross & Meir Elin
Thumbnail by: Yechiel Landman
Video Marketing – I & Me Media
Public Relations – Normyn Media

מצאתם טעות בכתבה? דווחו לנו >

,

מה דעתך על הכתבה, עניין אותך?

מעניין

1 אהבו

לא מעניין

0לא אהבו

הכתבות המעניינות ביותר

כך בונים מנהרה מתחת לכביש מהיר - בשלושה ימים בלבד • צפו
כשדרעי התלוצץ עם ח"כי ש"ס: "לא למדתם לימודי ליב"ה?" • צפו
משעשע: בדק למי יש את הזקן הכי ארוך ב'כינוס השלוחים' • צפו
"השוטרים פעלו כמצופה": שיחת הטלפון של המפכ"ל עם השוטרים שנטרלו של המחבל • צפו
הבינני: סיכום הדף היומי עם הסבר מרהיב • נדרים ל"ד
הִילּוּלָא קַדִּישָׁא • רבי שמואל אליעזר הלוי איידלס • המהרש"א זצ"ל
אלי אטיאס ותזמורת 'אנרג'י' במחרוזת ריקודים סוערת: Build It Up
סינגל קליפ חדש לאסף שפר - "עין טובה"
החייל שנשלח למחבוש: "הם צעקו שאני חייל של בן גביר, אז השבתי באותו מטבע"
בדרך לאלבום בכורה: אבי פודולינסקי בסינגל חדש - ״אין בי קול״
פרטים חדשים: המחבל עבד ברמי לוי, המרדף התנהל מבלי לדעת שהנהג הוא המפגע
תושב עזה זכה ב-45 מיליון שקל בטוטו וערער: "לא אשלם מס כי איני תושב ישראל"
הירשם לקבלת עדכונים
עדכן אותי על
0 תגובות
Inline Feedbacks
הצג את כל התגובות

המיוחדים

.
נחשפו הקלטות הקשר מאסון מירון ומצלמות השוטרים: "יש פה הרבה החייאות" • צפו
ITAMAR BEN GVIR
השריף החדש: בן גביר נכנס למשרד הבט"פ עם שם חדש וצפיות למימוש ההבטחות
.
קן צרעות: מחנה פליטים שמשגשג כלכלית והפך לבירת טרור בלתי נשלט
PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
מסתמן: כך ייראה הרכב ממשלת נתניהו ה-6; חלוקת התיקים המלאה למפלגות

חדש באתר

‏‏לכידה
כך בונים מנהרה מתחת לכביש מהיר - בשלושה ימים בלבד • צפו
‏‏צילום מסך (97)
"השוטרים פעלו כמצופה": שיחת הטלפון של המפכ"ל עם השוטרים שנטרלו של המחבל • צפו
הבינני: סיכום הדף היומי עם הסבר מרהיב • נדרים ל"ד
הִילּוּלָא קַדִּישָׁא • רבי שמואל אליעזר הלוי איידלס • המהרש"א זצ"ל

גלריות

cd7077b5-8e48-462f-9d29-714202cdc1e8
מעמד מרגש לכבודה של תורה עם סיום כתיבת ספר התורה של ארגון 'בוני עולם' שנכתב בהשתתפות כל עמך ישראל, לזכותם של אלפי זוגות חשוכי הילדים, התקיים ביום חמישי האחרון בירושלים בהשתתפות רבנים, אישי ציבור, ראשי ארגון 'בוני עולם' והתומכים הדגולים העומדים מאחורי הפעילות האדירה והברוכה של הארגון. ספר התורה הוכנס לבית מדרשו של הגה"צ רבי שמעון גלאי שליט"א.
נדבורנא אראד - האלשטאט חתונה (30)
וְגִילוּ צַדִּיקִים • שמחת בית נדבורנא אראד - האלטשטאט
הגר''מ בן שמעון ש''ב לנכדה (30)
בבני ברק חגגו שבע ברכות לנכדת המרא דאתרא • גלריה
חיי תורה כינוס בוגרים (5)
הַקְהֵל אֶת הָעָם • מעמד רב רושם בכינוס בוגרי ישיבה גבוהה חיי תורה

עיתוני היום

וַיְהִי בֹקֶר יוֹם שְׁלִישִׁי • כותרות העיתונים – ה' בכסלו ה'תשפ"ג
Whatsapp Chat
0
מעניין אותנו מה אתה חושב, תוכל להגיב בבקשה?x

מה ברצונך למצוא?

יש לך משהו דחוף לומר לנו?

הדואר
האדום

דילוג לתוכן Hide picture