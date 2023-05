Credits:

Music by En3rgy / Chaim Bokchin

Composed by יאיר רוזנבלום

Producer, Arranger and Guitarist – Chaim Bokchin

Drums – Yechiel Bokchin

Keys and Ableton Programming – Jacob Spadaro

Bass Guitar – Yaacov Weiner

Saxophone – Joe Natale

Trumpet – Kai Sendoval

Trombone – Mike Fahie

Live Mixing Engineer – Ruli Ezrachi

Live sound – Solvetech

Mix – Joe Carrel

Mastering – Alan Silverman

Lyrics by: Dina Storch