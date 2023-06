Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill

Credits:Music by: Shea Kaller BandOriginally Arranged: Mona RosenblumRearranged & Orchestrated: Shea KallerSung by: Shira Choir | Yoely HorowitzLive Sound: Eagle ProductionLive Sound Engineer: Eli LishinskyMixed by: V-Gold Beat ProductionVideo By: Motty EngelCover Design / Write-up: SolBlum Media